More air passengers test Covid positive in TN

Tiruchirapalli/Chennai: Two more air passengers, who arrived in Tamilnadu from the United Kingdom and Singapore, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources said a 32-year-old woman passenger, hailing from Odisha arrived in Chennai airport from London last night and she tested positive in the RT-PCR test.

She has been admitted to the special ward at King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai. Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

A 61-year-old male passenger, a resident of Tiruvarur, who returned from Singapore at Tiruchirapalli airport also tested positive.

He has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for observation. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing, sources added.

With this, as many as eight international passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu. However, test results revealed that six passengers, who tested positive for Covid, were not infected with tha Omicron variant. The test results of two passengers will be known in a couple of days.