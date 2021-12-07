News Today turns 39

Yesterday, News Today, Tomorrow

Chennai: Happy birthday to us. Yes, it was on this day 39 years ago ‘News Today’ started its journey.

All these years, despite seeing many ups and downs, the newspaper has always marched forward on the path of its founder and doyen of Indian journalism T R Ramaswamy (TRR).

In these tough times for the media industry, ‘NT’ is sincerely exploring all opportunities to keep itself relevant as per the changing trends and move ahead by overcoming the hurdles on its way. Looking back with pride and looking forward with hope.

T R Jawahar, Editor & Staff of News Today