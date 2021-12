Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that there was no Omicron case in the State.

Stating that more than 80 per cent of the people have taken their first dose of vaccine and over 47 per cent the second dose, he appealed to the people to get vaccinated to prevent themselves from getting infected.

He told reporters in Chennai that the mortality rate was very less in countries where the vaccination rate was high and stressed the need to take the vaccine.