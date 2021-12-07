TNPSC releases recruitment calendar: Many to be roped in

Chennai: Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today released the annual exam calendar for 2022. As per the calendar, the notification for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A combined civil services exams will be released in February 2022. Notification for Group 4 combined civil services exam will be released in March 2022.

The TNPSC combined engineering services notification will be released in the month of March. Also, the TNSPC group 1 combined civil services exam notification will be out in June 2022. Combined civil services group-3 exam notification will be released in August 2022.

It is said that there are a total of 5,831 vacancies in TNPSC group 2A posts. In Group-4 posts, there are 5,244 vacancies.