Woman arrested for murdering her new born girl baby in hospital

Thanjavur: Police have arrested a 23-year-old unmarried woman on charges of murdering her newborn girl baby born out of illegal affair at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said the body of an infant with an uncut umbilical cord was found stuffed in the flush tank of a toilet near the Trauma Care Unit of the hospital on Saturday.

A woman sanitary worker while engaged in cleaning the toilet, opened the flush tank as water did not get released and found the body of the infant stuffed inside it.

A case was registered by Thanjavur Medical College Police and an investigation was taken up.

After analysing the CCTV footage, police arrested the accused, Priyadarshini of Budalur village in Thanjavur district, who confessed to having killed her infant, born out of an illicit affair.

She was booked under various sections of the IPC and remanded in judicial custody.