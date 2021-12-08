Metro Brands IPO to open on 10 December

Chennai: Metro Brands Limited has said it will open its bid / offer in relation to its initial public offering on Friday, 10 December.

In a statement, it said the price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 485 to Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 295 crores by the company and an offer for sale of up to 21,450,100 equity shares by the selling shareholders.