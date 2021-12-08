Metro Brands IPO to open on 10 December

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Metro Brands Limited has said it will open its bid / offer in relation to its initial public offering on Friday, 10 December.

In a statement, it said the price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 485 to Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 295 crores by the company and an offer for sale of up to 21,450,100 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

 

NT Bureau

