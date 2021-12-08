Popular Tamil filmmaker found dead on Vadapalani pavement

Chennai: M Thyagarajan, who directed films like Prabhu starrer Vettri Mel Vettri and Vijayakanth’s Maanagara Kaaval, was found dead on a pavement at Arcot Road in Vadapalani.

A Facebook post from an assistant director said,’Thyagarajan was suffering from poverty and survived eating from Amma Unavagam. He had none to take care of him’. His body was removed and sent for postmortem.

Thyagarajan tasted success with Prabhu’s Vettri Mel Vettri released in 1989. Prabhu and Seetha played lead roles. It was followed by Vijayakanth’s Maanagara Kaaval, produced by AVM. It was an action-packed film that saw 100 day run in theatres.

A native of Aruppukottai, he was DFT pass out in the 1980s.