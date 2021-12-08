Star to offer rural centric home loan products

Chennai: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a rural / semi urban focused housing finance company present across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamilnadu has launched differentiated loan products customised for the rural consumer, which would meet their specific housing requirements. The company has launched products under its ‘Star Gram Griha Loans’ umbrella.

A statement said Star HFL expects a minimum of 10-15 per cent of business through these loans and accordingly sees providing housing finance assistance to more than 1000 families through these products over the next 36 months.