Modi, Stalin greet Sonia on birthday

New Delhi / Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

‘Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health,’ the PM tweeted.

Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said, ‘On the birthday of @INCIndia President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, I wish her good health and happiness. The decision of Tmt. Sonia to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the death of our CDS Bipin Rawat shows her maturity and commitment to the nation, which I greatly respect.’

Several other leaders – from BJP functionaries to the Chief Ministers of several states cutting across party lines – also extended their wishes to the 75-year-old Congress chief.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other leaders, also extended their wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday.