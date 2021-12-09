Rajnath briefs Parliament on chopper crash, says tri-service enquiry ordered

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today made a statement in both houses of the Parliament in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and briefed the Parliament on the crash of the military chopper yesterday which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other persons. He said tri-service enquiry has been ordered.

‘Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation,’ Rajnath Singh said

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate military honour, he said.

Lok Sabha observed two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel.

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition would not hold any protest for the day to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel.

‘We’ve decided not to protest (against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat and the soldiers who died in the chopper crash and to pay tribute to them,’ he said.