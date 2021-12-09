Stalin pays floral tributes to mortal remains of Rawat

Ooty: Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others, who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

The mortal remains of those killed in the military chopper crash on Wednesday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre today from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district.

Stalin said in a tweet, ‘With a heavy heart, I paid my salutes and last respects, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, to the mortal remains of our CDS Gen #BipinRawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and other selfless defence personnel who lost their lives in the #HelicopterCrash, while in service of the nation.’

The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.

General Rawat, India’s first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed. The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident.