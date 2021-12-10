Annamalai, Seeman slam Maridhas’ arrest

Chennai: BJP State president K Annamalai, Naam Tamizhar chief Seeman and others have condemned the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas.

Annamalai said Maridhas was arrested on Thursday ‘purely out of vendetta’ by the DMK government and his arrest violated the freedom of expression.

Annamalai said Tamilnadu BJP member Kalyam Raman and other ‘nationalists’ were arrested by the DMK government to satisfy only their ego. He said the BJP Tamilnadu unit was doing everything within its power, by providing legal remedies to the arrested persons.

Seeman said though he contradicted with the views of Maridhas, he condemned the YouTuber’s arrest since it amounted to violating freedom of expression.

Maridhas was arrested for alleging that Tamilnadu is ‘turning into another Kashmir under DMK rule’ a day after the death of Chief of Defense staff Bipin Rawat in an accident at Coonoor.

The police shared a screenshot of the tweet posted at 10.13 am, where Maridhas claimed that the State gives freedom ‘to create a group that can do any level of treason against the country.’ He also claimed that ‘it is possible for any kind of plot to be hatched here.’