Review: Anti Indian

Blue Sattai Maran’s Anti Indian is a bold attempt that speaks about religious intolerance, indifference in society in the backdrop of a death. Maran’s directorial debut tries to be sarcastic but say things straightforward. Blue Sattai Maran’s Anti Indian is a bold attempt that speaks about religious intolerance, indifference in society in the backdrop of a death. Maran’s directorial debut tries to be sarcastic but say things straightforward.

The movie begins with the death of Basha (Maran), a wall painter. His body is taken to his house in Foreshore Estate. When all procedures are completed and his body is taken to a mosque to be buried, they resist saying his mother is a Hindu.

Eventually when taken to a Hindu burial ground, the officials resist saying Basha is a Muslim by birth.

Enters a pastor, who says Baasha’s mother has converted to their religion and hence he should be buried as per their customs.

There is war of words between three communities. There is a subplot too. There is by-elections. And the Chief Minister (Radha Ravi) with the help of cops have different plans to face polls.