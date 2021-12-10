Review: IKK

IKK is a decent attempt on screen that tries to blend psychology with the fantasy genre. The film is bankrolled by Naveen and Prabhu of Dharmraj Films. IKK is a decent attempt on screen that tries to blend psychology with the fantasy genre. The film is bankrolled by Naveen and Prabhu of Dharmraj Films.

Babu Tamizh (screenwriter of critically acclaimed movie Jiivi) has written and directed this film. Yogesh and Anicka Vikhraman plays titular roles in this film, which has Guru Somasundaram, Aadukalam Naren and YG Mahendran.

Radhakrishnan makes his debut as a cinematographer with this film. Music director Gavaskar Avinash has composed songs. Manikumaran of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame is the editor.

The story revolves around the psychological hurdles faced by a football player that consequently paves the way to enigmatic fantasy moments. Yogesh plays a footballer whose career is cut short by an injury.

He experiences few moments in his life that shakes him. He takes the help of a psychiatrist. The movies travels back and forth and events that occur in his life make up for the movie.

Both Yogesh and Anikha have done their art well. The former has enough moments to prove his skills. He seems to have done fairly well. Y Gee Mahendran does a stellar act and so is Guru Somasundaram.

The writing is the key and the movie stays interesting thanks to a new genre treated by Babu Thamizh.