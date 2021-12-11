20 Naval Pilots awarded ‘Wings’ at INS Rajali

Chennai: A special Passing-Out-Parade was held at INS Rajali, the Naval Air Station Arakkonam, to mark the graduation of the 97 Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) Covid protocols.

Twenty officers of the Indian Navy were awarded the prestigious ‘Wings’ by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area and Flag Officer Naval Aviation.

According to an official release, the officers of 97 HCC underwent rigorous flying and ground training for 22 weeks commenced in July at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, also known as the Helicopter Training School adhering to all safety and social distancing norms.

97 HCC has the unique distinction of being the largest course to date to undergo Course at HTS and by methodical planning and execution, resulting in time bound completion. During the course, the trainee pilots are introduced to several nuances of helicopter flying, it added.