After year-long protest, farmers leave for homes

New Delhi: More than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, several protesting farmers today morning began returning to their home States, taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders.

Farmers dismantled their makeshift accommodations at the border sites as the agitation, which braved forces of nature as well as tags of ‘terrorists’ and ‘khalistanis’, draws to an end. They will gather for some ceremonies and start their journey home.

‘Today, on the last day of sewa at Singhu, I have a bittersweet feeling. This place had become another home for us and we formed a brotherly bond with many other farmers,’ a farmer said.

Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different States, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement.

Special arrangements have been made along the highways to greet the farmers as they head home on tractors, it is learnt.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to cancel the three laws, farmers had stayed put at the protest sites, citing other demands that included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.