Arvind Swami’s Sathuranka Vettai 2 to hit screens in Jan

The sequel to the superhit Tamil film ‘Sathuranka Vettai’ is to finally hit screens next month.

Director Nirmal Kumar’s ‘Sathuranka Vettai 2’, which features actors Arvind Swami and Trisha in the lead, is to release in January next year, its new producer revealed.

Apart from Arvind Swami and Trisha, ‘Sathuranka Vettai 2’ will also feature Prakash Raj, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Chandini, Sreeman, Manobala, Kumaravel and E. Ramadoss among others.

Written by H. Vinoth, who is presently directing Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Valimai’, and who is also the writer of the first part of ‘Sathuranka Vettai’, the film has been directed by N.V. Nirmal Kumar, known for having directed the superhit ‘Salim’, starring Vijay Antony.

The film was originally produced by Manobala Picture House and Cinema City. However, due to financial issues, its release was getting delayed.

Now, its rights have been acquired by producer Mouttou Sambandam of Onsky Technology Pvt Ltd. Sambandam, who only recently turned a producer in the Tamil film industry by choosing to produce ‘2030’, a first-of-its-kind flash forward genre film. Sambandam has announced that the film will hit screens in January next year.

Says Sambandam, ‘We we are eyeing a worldwide theatrical release in January 2022.’