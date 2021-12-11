Ashes of Gen Bipin Rawat, wife to be immersed in Ganga today

New Delhi: Ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be immersed in the Ganga at Haridwar today.

District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said that oral information has been received about the ashes of late CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife reaching Haridwar.

Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini and family members will bring the ashes to Haridwar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who attended the last rites in New Delhi on Friday and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt are also likely to attend the ceremony.

General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat. Last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.