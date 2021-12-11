Bodies of more victims of chopper crash identified

New Delhi: The bodies of more armed forces personnel, killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor, were identified and they are being transported to their respective hometowns, military officials said today.

Efforts to positively identify remaining mortal remains are continuing, they said.

Thirteen lives were lost in the tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Such was the severity of the crash that only three bodies could be initially identified – General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder.

Bodies of six defence personnel killed in the crash have now been identified – Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh.

As per plan, the mortal remains of JWO Pradeep will reach Sulur, while the body of Wing Commander Chauhan will reach Agra, the officials said.

The bodies will be sent by air to airports nearest to their homes. Prior to departure, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the base hospital to pay tribute to the personnel.