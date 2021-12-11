Bus crew suspended for deboaring Narikurava family

Chennai: A bus driver and conductor of the Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were suspended after a video surfaced, showing them forcibly deboarding a family belonging to the indigenous Narikurava community at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.

Reports said that a family of three, including a man, woman, and child belonging to the Narikurava community had boarded the bus bound for Tirunelveli from via Valliyoor.

After the bus left the Vadesery bus station, they were forcefully made to disembark from the bus and their belongings were thrown out. The child was seen crying inconsolably. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

TNSTC Nagercoil division general manager held an inquiry and initiated action against both the employees- driver C Nelson and conductor C S Jayadas. This comes just days after a fisherwoman was refused to board a bus.