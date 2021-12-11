Chopper crash: TN police warns strict action against those spreading rumours

Chennai: The Tamilnadu police has said strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours on the helicopter crash in which CDS Bipin Rawat and others died. Two persons have already been arrested in this regard, sources said.

This has come at a time when the Indian Air Force called for avoiding ‘uniformed speculation’ over the chopper crash that led to the deaths of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the IAF said a tri-service Court of Inquiry was constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

Tamilnadu Police had placed the entire Nilgiris district and the route from sulur Air Force base to Nilgiris under a security blanket, ahead of Gen Bipin Rawat’s visit, according to Director General of Police Sylendra Babu.

The top State Police official was speaking to media on the on-going Police probe into the fatal and unfortunate Mi17 V5 VVIP chopper crash in the Nilgiris district.

‘The aerial route and the road route were sterilized and kept under a security blanket. The entire road route from sulur to Coonoor was under full Police security,’ he said.