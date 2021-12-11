Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 688 new Covid-19 cases, 739 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday night. Active cases stood at 7,821. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 739 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,89,627 leaving 7,821 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

While Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for one-third of the new cases reported in the State, five districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar — had no new Covid-19 cases.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,99,396 persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 across the State on Friday. This included 1,16,645 persons aged 18 to 44 years, 54,288 persons aged 45 to 59 years and 28,320 senior citizens.