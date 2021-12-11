RRR will be engaging, says Rajamouli

RRR will be engaging, entertaining and grand, says its filmmaker S S Rajamouli.

Set in the 1920s, RRR, is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored the blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes, he said addressing media persons here last night.

While Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. Music is by MM Keeravani.

Obviously a lot of people will be expecting the same kind of film after Baahubali. We can’t keep bringing the same film again and again. But the trick is, if you look deeply, they’re not looking for another Baahubali. They’re waiting for the kind of experience they had in the film, said Rajamouli.

When asked if he would direct Hollyood stars for an international film, he said, ‘When we have enough talents, we can make it here itself.’

On his part, NTR Jr said, ‘It was a pleasure working with Rajamouli. And the dedication everyone showed on the sets was amazing’.

He elaborated his experiences working with Ramcharan on the occasion.. Asked about Tamil heroes doing direct Telugu movies, he said, ‘All are welcome. Good competition will give healthy movies’.

Ramcharan recalled his Chennai days and also elaborated on his experiences shooting for the movie.

Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold in traditional south Indian saree at RRR trailer launch. She said it was a great learning experience to be part of RRR.

The movie is set for worldwide release 7 January.