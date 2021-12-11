Sylvester Stallone set to star in drama series Kansas City

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is moving into scripted television as he is set to star in the drama series ‘Kansas City’.

The actor, whose film ‘Rocky’ won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1977, is in negotiations to star in and will be the executive producer of Kansas City, a series from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter for Paramount.

It marks Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guest starred on a number of classic shows such as ‘Police Story’ and ‘Kojak’ back in the 1970s and more recently in series such as ‘This is Us’.

Kansas City brings together Sheridan, who is fast becoming one of the most significant television creators in the business with series such as ‘Yellowstone’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘1883’ and ‘Winter’, ‘The Sopranos’ writer and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ creator.

The series will be produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan’s universe of series and MTV Entertainment Studios.