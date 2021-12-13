2 TN varsities get new Vice Chancellors

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the Tamil University, Thanjavur and TN Physical Educationand Sports University has appointed Dr V Thiruvalluvan and Dr M Sundar, as their Vice Chancellors respectively for a period of three years with effect from the date of their assumption of office.

A Raj Bhavan communique said Dr.Thiruvalluvan is presently working as Professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram. He has a rich teaching experience of about 28 years.

He has published five research papers and presented four research papers in International Academic/Research events and organised five International Academic/Research events.

In addition, he has executed nine research projects and has guided 12 Ph.D.Scholars.

Another release said Dr Sundar, is presently working as Principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

He has a rich teaching experience of about 26 years and 11 years as Professor. He has published 15 research papers and authored seven books. He has presented 25 papers in International events and organised eight

International Academic/Research events.

He has guided nine Ph.D., scholars. He received Excellence in Sports Department – My Stamp Award from Indian Postal Department in 2019 and also received Mahatma Gandhiji Award from Indian Cultural Development Organisation in 2009.