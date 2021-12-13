Ambedkar statue vandalised in Salem

Salem: A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was found vandalised, leading to tension at Kamalapuram town in Omalur in Salem district.

Sources said the the right arm of the statue was found broken on Sunday. As the news spread, leaders of various political parties, including the VCK, staged a road roko agitation and blocked the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway for nearly an hour\ demanding the arrest of miscreants.

As tension prevailed, heavy police pickets were posted in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Police later held talks with the protestors after which they dispersed. Omalur police have registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footages to identify the culprits.