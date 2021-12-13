Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu recorded 674 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported to date to 27,35,389. The State also recorded 13 deaths, which took the overall toll to 36,612.

There were 13 deaths registered and 1,01,165 samples tested. New cases in Chennai were 116 (120) and Coimbatore 102 (108), according to government data.

After 1,00,929 people were tested on Sunday, the test positivity rate (TPR) remained at 0.7 per cent. Chennai recorded 0.9 per cent TPR. The highest of 1.4 per cent was in Namakkal.

Deaths were reported in nine districts. Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported two deaths each while Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore reported one death each.

Currently, there are 7,723 active cases in the State. A total of 708 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries to 26,91,054.