Develop interest in good things: Kanchi Sankaracharya

Chennai: Saying human birth, which is a gift of God, is rare, Kanchi Sankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal has said people should develop interest in good things.

‘In this birth, we can earn money, degrees and job. But what is more important is earning ‘punyam’. Hence, we should focus on noble deeds,’ he said, addressing devotees at Sahasra Dhala Padma Aradhana at Ammavari Asthana Mandapam, Tiruchanoor, Tirupati.

He said India is a holy land and is the birthplace of many great saints who preached dharma.

It is our duty to protect animals and plants, the seer said and added that peace, love, devotion and compassion should prevail all over.