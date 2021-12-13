DMK district secretaries, MPs, MLAs meet on 18 December 

Chennai: The ruling DMK has convened a meeting of its district secretaries, MPS and MLAs here on 18 December.

In a statement here, DMK general secretary and Tamilnadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the meeting to be held at 5.30 pm at party headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’, will be chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

All district secretaries, MPs and MLAs are advised to attend the meeting without fail.

The meeting is likely to discuss the ensuing elections to urban local bodies which are expected to be announced soon.