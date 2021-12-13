Gaganyaan mission specific crew training begins: ISRO

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the specific crew training for the prestigious Gaganyaan mission, scheduled during the second half of next year, has commenced.

An Inter-Agency Task Team with members from DRDO, IAF and ISRO had generated the requirements for Crew Training Curriculum, which was approved by an apex committee comprising senior officials from ISRO and IAF, including Wg Cdr (Retd.) Rakesh Sharma and Air Cmde (Retd.) Ravish Malhotra.

The three-semester training curriculum will have courses on Human Rated Launch Vehicle, Orbital Module systems, Space Medicine, Launch Complex Procedures, Microgravity Familiarisation, Human Rating and Certification, Recovery Operations, Survival Training and related subjects.

Crew Safety in Gaganyaan mission is one of the important objectives of the training program.

Towards this, the crew will be thoroughly trained about the operating environment, risks, warning systems, procedures for nominal and off-nominal situations and emergency escape systems.

Modern training methods such as Virtual reality simulators, Static Mock-up simulators and health monitoring equipment will be employed during the training.

Experienced faculty from Indian Institute of Science, Institute of Aviation Medicine, DRDO and ISRO will be delivering lectures, ISRO said.