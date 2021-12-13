Modi opens Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and took a dip in the Ganga before inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the third project that the Prime Minister is inaugurating in Uttar Pradesh in a week. Last week, he launched projects worth Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur – Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold – and the Saryu Canal project in Balrampur. He is scheduled to visit the state for two more events this month.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, received rousing welcome from the holy city’s residents on Monday.

The Phase 1 of the the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore. The inauguration comes just months ahead of the high-stakes Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office on Sunday said a total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath project that offers myriad facilities to the visitors – Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet, earlier premises limited to just 3,000 square feet. More than 40 ancient temples have been rediscovered, restored, and beautified, it further said.

Around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were amicably relocated for the ₹ 339 crore project, according to the PM’s office.