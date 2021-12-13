Naai Sekar Returns goes on floors

Popular comedian Vadivelu in his comeback teams up with director Suraaj.

Produced by Lyca Production, the film is touted to be an out and out entertainer is titled Naai Sekar Returns.

The movie went on floors with a pooja and first look poster was released.

The title look poster featured Vadivelu dressed in a suit and seated on a king chair holding four chained dogs of different breeds with an Indian breed dog beside his chair without chain.

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan will be composing music for the film.