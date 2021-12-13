Thuneri is a horror thriller for children

Thuneri is bankrolled and directed by Sunil Dickson. Nivin Karthik, who was part of films like Sathuranga Vettai and Parijatham makes his debut as hero. Thuneri is bankrolled and directed by Sunil Dickson. Nivin Karthik, who was part of films like Sathuranga Vettai and Parijatham makes his debut as hero.

He plays a honest and tough cop in the movie. Popular Malayalam actress Mia Sree plays the heroine. John Vijay dons the pivotal role of Karuppasamy in the movie.

Sunil Dickson makes his debut as director but he has already made a name for himself as online editor and animation expert. He is an experienced ad filmmaker. He player a major part in animation works for films like Aalavandhan, Kochadaiyan, Aadukalam and Kuselan among others.

The cock fight in Aadukalam were created with his special works. His Thuneri will have 30 minutes special animation works.

Speaking about how the film was conceived, the director says, ‘Since I have been in visual effects department for long, I thought my first film would be a horror thriller to put forth my skills. Also I want to entertain children. There is no glamour and ai am confident that it will get U certificate.

Thuneri is the name of a village in Ooty. Though it is a beautiful place in noon, spine-chilling incidents happen in dark. Nivin Karthik is posted as cop here to investigate the murders here, he says.

It will not be a regular horror film. There are elements to attract children. John Vijay’s character is the highlight of the movie. He shoulders all responsibility. He cooperated with us well, he adds.

Shooting the movie was challenging. We shot in areas not ventured by humans.

Thuneri will be released worldwide soon. Young kids Asmitha, Nakul, Abhijit, Sathvika form part of the cast. Kalesh and Allen crank camera, art is by Rupesh, music is by Kalaiyarasan, stunts are by Fire Karthik and Dragon Gerosh.