TN govt directs all IAS officers to disclose assets

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has directed all the IAS officers in the State to disclose their assets for the year 2021 by 31 January next year failing which disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against them.

In a letter to all IAS officers, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu said the Union government has stated Rule 16(2) of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 provides that every member of the Service should submit an annual return in such form as may be prescribed by the government in this regard, giving full particulars regarding the immovable property inherited by him or owned or acquired by him or held by him on lease or mortgage, either in his own name or in the name of any member of the family or in the name of any other person.

‘Under this Rule, every member of the service is required to submit annual immovable property returns by January 31, 2022. Failure to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings, among other things,

against them’, the letter said.

The Centre during 2017 have introduced online filing of IPR in respect of IAS officers with effect from 1 January, 2017 through the Module designed for the purpose. Through this Module, the officers can submit the IPR either electronicaly or upload scanned copy of the manually filled-in IPR, the letter said, adding, this Module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of 31 January, 2022 in respect of the calendar year 2021, he said.

Irai Anbu said all IAS officers working in various departments should submit their IPRs for the year 2021 (as on 1 January, 2022) online in the IPR Module as per the prescribed timeline for the year ended 31 December, 2021.