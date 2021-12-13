Truck mows down 3 tipplers as booze party on highway turns fatal

Thanjavur: A booze party on a State highway proved fatal for three tipplers as they were mowed down by a speeding truck.

Police said the incident took place at Kadakadappai village on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Bypass Road when the trio were consuming liquor on the median of the highway.

The deceased were identified as Prasad (41), Sudhakar (26) and Chandrasekhar (33), all of them friends belonging to different localities in Thanjavur.

The trio, who came to the bypass road in a car and a two wheeler, parked their vehicles on the roadside and then sat on the median and were consuming liquor when the accident occurred.

The driver of the truck, which was heading to Kumbakonam from Thanjavur, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median, killing all the three on the spot.

Thanjavur Taluk police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital.