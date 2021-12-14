First case of UK Omicron death, says Boris Johnson

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.

Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron, Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a tidal wave of infection from the mutation, told reporters.

Long queues were seen outside walk-in vaccination centres across the UK on Monday with people queuing for their booster vaccine doses, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country’s first death from the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

During a visit to a vaccine clinic in west London, Johnson warned against complacency of the mildness of the variant and also refused to rule out bringing in further restrictions beyond the government’s work from home guidance now in force as part of measures to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

‘So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So, the best thing we can do is all get our boosters,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Britain intends to extend its Covid-19 pass to include a booster jab once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their third vaccination, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

From Wednesday, subject to parliament’s approval on Tuesday, Britons will need to show a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for those who are double vaccinated.

Once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab, we intend to change this exemption to require a booster dose, Javid told parliament.