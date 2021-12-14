iQOO India appoints Nipun Marya as CEO

Chennai: iQOO has announced the appointment of Nipun Marya as chief executive officer for iQOO India.

According to a press note, Nipun will be responsible for driving the growth of iQOO brand and its operations in India as it focuses on growing its market share to cement its position in the premium performance smartphone segment.

For the last five years, Nipun has served as director, brand strategy for Vivo India and will now be taking this new role to head iQOO India as the CEO. ‘iQOO has received a phenomenal response from Indian consumers in the last two years,’ added the release.