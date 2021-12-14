Stalin slams terror attack in Srinagar

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today condemned the terrorist attack on a police bus in Srinagar today, which killed two police officers and injured 12 others.

In a statement, he said, ‘I was shocked to learn of the heinous terror attack on a police bus near Srinagar. I strongly condemn this heinous crime and extend my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the security personnel who were killed.’

‘Wishing for the quick recovery of other injured personnel,’ the DMK president added.

Terrorists attacked a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police soldiers on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, killing two police officers and injuring 12 others.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus in Zewan, Pantha Chowk, injuring 14 police officers and evacuating them to separate hospitals, according to police officials.