TN Assembly session back in Fort St George

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly session of the New year will begin with the traditional Governor’s address on 5 January at the Fort St George in the State Secretariat.

Talking to reporters here, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the session would begin with Governor R N Ravi’s address to the House at 10 am.

After a gap of more than a year, the Session will be held at the traditional Assembly hall at Fort St George.

Earlier, the session was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in view of the Covid pandemic and to maintain physical distancing.

Since the daily Covid case load has dropped from 40,000 cases to 500-600 cases per day, it has been decided to hold the session at the Fort St George.

A notification issued by Raj Bhavan said ‘In exercise of powers conferred upon me by clause(I) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, R N Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, hereby summon the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to meet at 10am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Assembly chamber, Secretariat’.

Appavu said the Business Advisory Committee will meet after the Governor’s address to decide on the duration of the session.

Sources said the session is likely to last a few days during which a motion of the thanks to the Governor for his address would be taken up.

Appavu said like the last session, the ensuing Assembly session would be paperless. All the members will be provided with touch screen computers.