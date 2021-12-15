CDS chopper crash: Sole survivor Varun Singh dies

Bengaluru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today said Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor on 8 December, had succumbed to injuries.

Group Captain Singh was being treated at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Wellington. He had been on life support, according to officials.

‘IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,’ tweeted the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Captain Singh, saying, ‘… I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends.’

Other leaders have also offered condolences. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India’s senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He was conferred the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft developed a major technical snag last year.

The 39-year-old hailed from a defence family, with his brother serving in the Indian Navy and his father Col (retd) KP Singh a part of the Army Air Defence. He is survived by his wife and two children.