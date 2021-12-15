DVAC raids at 69 places linked to former Minister Thangamani

Chennai: The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) today conducted raids at properties linked to former Electricity Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Thangamani and his relatives.

The DVAC has registered a case against Thangamani, his wife T Shanthi and his son T Dharanidharan for possession of disproportionate assets.

According to sources, searches commenced this morning in 69 places, including 14 in Chennai. Raids were being conducted in Vellore, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tirupur and Coimbatore in Tamilnadu and also in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

An 18-member DVAC team entered Thangamani’s residence at Govindampalayam near Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district at 6.45 am.

Sources said FIR was filed against former Minister Thangamani, his son Dharanirajan and wife Shanthi under the Prevention of Corruption Act Sections 13(2), 13 (1)(e), 109, 13 (2), 12, 13, (1), (b).

Earlier, similar raids were conducted against former AIADMK Ministers S P Velumani, Veeramani and Vijayabaskar, it may be recalled.