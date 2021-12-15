Editorial: Capitol letters

A federal appeals court ruled last week against an effort by former President Donald Mr. Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol.

In a 68-page ruling, the three-judge panel tossed aside Trump’s various arguments for blocking through executive privilege records that the committee regards as vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the court, said the Congress had ‘uniquely vital interests’ in studying the events of 6 January and said President Joe Biden had made a ‘carefully reasoned’ determination that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked.

Trump also failed to show any harm that would occur from the release of the sought-after records, Judge Millett wrote. ‘On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents,’ the opinion states.

It adds, ‘Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power.’

The appeals court ruled that the injunction that has prevented the National Archives from turning over the documents will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump, whichever is later. Lawyers for Trump can also ask the entire appeals court to review the case.

‘The privilege being asserted is not a personal privilege belonging to former President Trump; he stewards it for the benefit of the Republic,’ the court wrote. ‘The interests the privilege protects are those of the Presidency itself, not former President Trump individually. And the President has determined that immediate disclosure will promote, not injure, the national interest, and that delay here is itself injurious.’

The court also praised Biden’s ‘calibrated judgement’ in working with the Congress and the Archives to weigh privilege concerns, saying it “bears no resemblance to the broad and limitless waiver’ of executive privilege former President Trump decries. Biden had the committee defer its requests for some of the early documents that might have posed privilege claims, and officials expect more documents in subsequent tranches will be subject to the same outcome.