Gold, electronic goods, worth Rs 45.45 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) have seized 928 gms gold and electronic goods, valued at Rs 45.45 lakh from six passengers, who arrived from Colombo and Dubai at the Anna international airport here.

A release from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs said the AIU officials intercepted six passengers, who arrived from Colombo and Dubai by Indigo flight at the exit gate on suspicion of carrying gold.

On examination, gold bundles wrapped with adhesive tape were found concealed inside the false cavity of slippers worn by the passengers.

On extraction, 928 gms of gold ingot valued at Rs.40.28 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further, undeclared electronic goods worth of Rs.5.17 lakh was also recovered from them. Further investigation is under progress.