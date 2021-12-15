Govt has set target to provide Rs 20,000 crore loan to women groups: Stalin

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin disbursed loans to the tune of Rs.2,750 crore to 7.5 lakh members belonging to 58,463 Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the State.

At a grand event held in Tiruttani on Tuesday, he also launched various welfare schemes. In his address, Stalin said the Women SHG was launched for the frist time in Dharmapuri district by the DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi wayback in 1989 for economic development of women.

Stating that till date 7.2 lakh women SHGs were formed with a total membership of more than one crore, he said his government has set a target to provide Rs 20,000 crore loan to women SHGs this year.

‘So far Rs 6,777 crore loans had already been disbursed. By the end of this month this will go up to Rs 10,000 crore’, he said, adding, by the end of next year another Rs 10,000 crore target will be achieved.

The Chief Minister, who inspected an exhibition in which products produced by members of women SHGs were on display, said he has directed the officials to hold special camps and expedite the loan disbursement to achieve the target.

Stalin disbursed Rs 105 crore worth of bank loans and welfare assistance to 1,730 women’s self-help groups. He also interacted with self help groups of other districts through video conferencing.