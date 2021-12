Chennai: Greenlam Industries Ltd has announced plans for expansion of the company.

The company aims to invest Rs.950 crores over a period of two-three years, towards setting up of third laminate plant and foray into plywood and particle board business.

The investments in third laminate plant and particle board will be done under Greenlam South Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Greenlam Industries Limited based at Naidupeta, in Andhra Pradesh.