Impact of smartphones on human relationships revealed

Chennai: Findings of the third edition of a study titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2021’, focusing on the behavioral impact on children due to excessive use of mobile devices both by kids and their parents, have been revealed by Vivo.

Conducted in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR), the study showcases the impact of smartphones on users and its effect on relationships.

The survey underlines that the average daily time spent on smartphones remains at alarming levels (in the post-Covid era) as there has been a 32 per cent increase in the time spent on smartphones from the pre-Covid period.

Interestingly, the survey also highlights that while the time that is spent with kids and family, in general, has gone up, the quality of time spent has deteriorated.