Kallan will be a commercial action fare, says Chandra

Kallan, directed by Chandra Thangaraj stars Karu Palaniappan in the lead. V Mathiyalagan and S. Ravichandran had together produced this film.

Nikita Anil, known for her performance in Karthi’s Thozha is the heroine. The rest of the cast includes Vela Ramamurthy, Namo Narayanan, Soundarajan, Stunt Master Dinesh Subbarayan, Regin, Paruthiveeran Murugan, Arun, Maya among others.

Noted writer and journalist, Chandra Thangaraj has worked as an Assistant Director of Ameer, ‘Kattrathu Tamizh Ram in various movies.

Kallan is a period crime action movie that revolves around the end of 1980’s. The movie is expected to hit the screens this January 2022.

On the title Kallan, Chandra says,

The title is the most suitable for the script. It’s a commercial crime action and does not represent any particular social group or caste. A man who is born in a family of hunting culture is been commanded to stop hunting and the poverty drives him to a series of chaos that involves crime. He does this as a survivor instict along with his group of friends and at a point the ethics has the best judgment for their trivial life.’

Hunting is been a part of every society through out the world. It’s a very close lifestyle that I had witnessed. It’s not just a story about people living standards but also a one that questions and believes in morals of life. It’s a commercial film and at the same time the characters will definitely make an impact to the audience. Especially the two women characters will be acknowledged well. The movie has hunting scenes. It’s been projected very close to the reality with the help of graphics and that’s the reason for the delay, she adds.

There isn’t any scenes or symbols that point out any particular caste. We are not planning to change the title because of any social threats. This is been explained to the threatening people and can be understood when they watch the movie. If there is any move from Court or Censor board; we are open to change the title but other than that no threats can push us down, she said.

Whenever there is a news update about Kallan, we received threats to change the title. This title is been set with the meaning of Thief. It does not refer to any caste. If they watch the movie can understand, she adds.

Music is by K. The lyrics are written by Na Muthukumar, Yugabharathi, Chandra Thangaraj. Cinematography is done by M.S Prabhu and Gopi Jagadheeshwar.