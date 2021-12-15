Maruti Super Carry sales cross 1 lakh milestone

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki said its Super Carry mini-truck has recently achieved 100,000 cumulative unit sales in five years of its launch.

‘The only mini-truck in India that offers a four-cylinder engine, Super Carry serves the versatile requirements of the commercial customers who need an efficient goods carrier. Available in both petrol and CNG option, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry was developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian mini-truck customers,’ the auto major said.