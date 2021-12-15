NTK functionary arrested for malicious video on chopper crash

Pudukottai: A functionary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) was arrested by the police at Keeranur in Pudukottai district for circulating a malicious video in social media over the IAF chopper crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died last week.

Police said Balasubramanian (32), secretary of IT wing of the NTK’s Viralimalai assembly constituency was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology (IT) Act for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and residence and for spreading the message with intent to cause or which is likely to cause fear or alarm among the public.

He was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Balasubramanian had posted a video on social media in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the chopper crash.

Based on a complaint from BJP functionary K.Rajendran, who stated that the mischievous post of the NTK functionary was against the sovereignty of the Nation and would lead the people of the country in a wrong way, police arrested Balasubramanian.