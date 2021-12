Chennai: PhonePe announced that it has digitised 25 million small merchants and kirana stores in India.

The company also said that offline merchant transactions on its platform have shown 200 per cent growth since last year.

PhonePe attributed this to the rapid expansion it has seen in offline merchant acceptance across geographies, with a 1,25,000 strong field force who have been instrumental in driving and supporting the company’s merchant acceptance network across India.